Coronavirus: UEFA suspends Champions League, Europa

UEFA building used to tell the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: TalkSPORT]
Football schedules across the world are feeling the heat of the coronavirus more and more and the European Champions League, as well as the Europa League, are the latest to be affected.

An announcement has been made by Eurrope’s football governing body, UEFA, that the two competitions have been suspended following the coronavirus outbreak.

Barcelona against Napoli and Bayern Munich’s clash with Chelsea were due to take place next week, but UEFA has now postponed competition.

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid and Juventus’ match with Lyon were already postponed before Friday’s announcement.

Manchester United’s second leg Europa League tie with LASK, due to be played on March 19, has also been postponed.

UEFA said in a statement: “In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed.

“This includes the remaining UEFA Champions League, Round of 16-second leg matches scheduled on 17 and 18 March 2020; all UEFA Europa League, Round of 16-second leg matches scheduled on 19 March 2020; all UEFA Youth League, quarterfinal matches scheduled on 17 and 18 March 2020.

“Further decisions on when these matches take place will be communicated in due course.”

UEFA will discuss the possible postponement of Euro 2020 during an emergency video conference involving all 55 European football associations next Tuesday.

Football matches across Europe have been severely affected, with La Liga suspending competition for two matchdays.

Serie A suspended until April 3 and various and matches have been played behind closed doors across European competitions.

