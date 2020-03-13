Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus

Related News

The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, will isolate himself for 14 days after his wife, Sophie Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus.

Mrs Trudeau was diagnosed positive for Covid-19 after having mild flu-like symptoms.

Mr Trudeau on his twitter handle @JustinTrudeau said he will also be isolating himself for 14 days, though he is feeling well.

He said his wife came down with mild flu-like symptoms Wednesday following a speaking engagement in the UK.

“I have some additional news to share this evening. Unfortunately, the results of Sophie’s COVID-19 test are positive. Therefore, she will be in quarantine for the time being. Her symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of our doctor.

“I am feeling fine and I’m not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus, but I will also be following the advice of our doctor and I will continue to self-isolate for now. During that time, as I did today, I’ll continue to work from home and conduct meetings via video and teleconference,” he said.

Meanwhile, his office said health officials are reaching out to those who have been in contact with her.

Mr Trudeau said he will be carrying out his official assignment from his isolation unit.

“Tomorrow, I will be speaking with indigenous leaders and premiers from across the country to coordinate our response to the outbreak and to talk about next steps to keep Canadians safe and limit the impact of COVID-19 on our economy.

“I encourage all Canadians to follow the advice of our medical professionals,” Mr Trudeau added.

Status

Canada is one of the countries which have reported few deaths from the ravaging coronavirus that has caused thousands of deaths globally.

An update of the disease from the country’s disease control said Canada has 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including one death.

The virus has infected many government officials around the world – from administrators to heads of state – and others are beginning to take precautionary measures after finding out they have been in contact with infected people.