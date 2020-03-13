Gabon confirms first case of coronavirus

Map of Gabon [Photo: Pinterest]
Map of Gabon [Photo: Pinterest]

Gabon has become the tenth country in Sub-Saharan Africa to record a first case of coronavirus after Thursday night’s confirmation by authorities.

In a statement, Gabon’s government said its index case was a 27-year-old Gabonese man who had returned from France on March 8, Reuters reported.

The Minister of Communication, Edgard Miyakou, made the announcement in an official statement on the Gabonese national television, Trend.

“This day, March 12, 2020, the government declares the first case of COVID-19 in Gabon,” the minister said. “He is a 27-year-old compatriot living in Gabon and having stayed in Bordeau in France.”

The samples taken from the patient were sent to the Franceville International Medical Research Center (CIRMF), the Gabonese laboratory certified by WHO for COVID-19 tests.

“The results obtained on Thursday were positive for COVID-19,” the minister said, adding that “the patient is doing better.”

Coronavirus in Africa

Cases in Africa are rapidly increasing. About 15 African countries, including Ghana, Gabon, DR Congo, Algeria, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Senegal, Tunisia, Togo, Egypt, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Morocco have reported over 100 coronavirus cases.

Egypt remains worst-hit by the virus on the continent. The first recorded death in Africa occurred in the country.

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.