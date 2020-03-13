Coronavirus: Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta tests positive

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Coach of Manchester City, Mikel Arteta looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on March 4, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Gunners have closed their training ground as club staff who had recent contact with Arteta are now quarantined, the BBC reported Thursday night.

Following the development at the Emirates in North London, the Premier League has confirmed it will convene an emergency meeting with top-flight clubs on Friday morning regarding fixtures.

Arsenal were due to face Manchester City in a rearranged fixture at the Etihad on Wednesday night, but the game was postponed as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly”, Arteta, 37, was quoted by BBC. “I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

Arsenal expects a “significant number of people will self-isolate, including the full first-team squad”, said club managing director Vinai Venkatesham.

“The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is.

“We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.”

With the new development, it is yet unclear if Arsenal’s clash with Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday will be postponed.

Sports is among top public events adversely affected by coronavirus.

Sporting events across the world are either being postponed or outrightly cancelled while others taking place are doing so behind-closed-doors due to the pandemic.

This inadvertently has resulted in huge revenue loss and taken away the fanfare that over the years has been an integral part of sports and sporting events.

Shaking of hands and matchday mascots have all been discarded in the Premier League for now in a bid to stem the tide of the virus.

In Italy, the Seria A league matches have been suspended due to the coronavirus. Over 1000 people have died from the disease in Italy.

In the U.S., both soccer and basketball league matches have been suspended. Over 20 people have died from the disease in the U.S.

