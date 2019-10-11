Financial Inclusion: Nigerian firm launches Eyowo to ease financial dealings

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

A Nigerian firm, Softcom, has launched an innovative payment solution product named Eyowo, which it says will revolutionise how people send, spend, save, receive and borrow money.

The company said that Eyowo aims to provide simple, modern and reliable financial services to anyone with a phone number. This includes consumers, retailers, businesses, and developers.

“Eyowo was created in an attempt to solve the financial inclusion problem in Nigeria. Today, we are launching a bank for all”, Eyowo CEO, Tomi Amao, said at the launch of the platform in Lagos on Thursday.

“Our target market is everyone who has a payment need and has a phone number. This includes people and businesses who want to make or receive payments for goods and services online and offline”, Mr Amao said.

With Eyowo, the company said people can send and receive money, buy airtime, pay bills, make cardless ATM withdrawals, request and accept payment from customers using only their phone numbers.

The company added that individuals can also save and earn interest, borrow money at zero interest and have access to dollar cards to carry out international transactions.

“We’ve engineered products that are truly accessible to everyone regardless of the social status they belong to. Eyowo is available on Android, iOS, USSD, Voice, SMS and on the web”, Eyowo Product and Partnerships Lead, Ope Adeyemi, said.

The company also highlighted Eyowo Retail, a service which uses just one tool to manage orders, payments, inventory, customers, settlements and reports, thus helping retailers organise their business more efficiently for optimal growth.

Businesses can also now accept more forms of payment – cash, card, bank transfers, and Eyowo. “This will significantly expand the customer base and horizon for internet-enabled businesses who today can only receive payments from bank account holders.”, Mr Adeyemi noted.

To deliver on its promise, Eyowo has partnered with leading financial service institutions including Providus Bank, GTBank, Interswitch, NIBSS, Bank of Industry, Verve, amongst others. “We will continue to join forces with organisations whose ethos are aligned with our vision for financial services in Africa,” Mr Amao added.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

In addition to these, the company said it has created a developer platform that enables developers to build payment products, tools, and experiences that people love by exploring Eyowo Developer API documentation, SDKs and other resources. These API integrations will help platforms in receiving payments and making payments to anyone who has a phone number.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.