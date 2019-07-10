Firm launches app to aid financial inclusion in Nigeria

Hollaport Technologies CEO Kabiru Rabiu, at the unveiling of the Hollaport App.

A Nigerian financial technology company, Hollaport Technologies Limited, has launched a mobile phone application that it says would help bridge gap in financial inclusion while providing messaging services.

Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, Hollaport’s founder, Kabiru Rabiu, said the app will ease financial transactions for smartphone users in the country.

The app is available on the Google Playstore and the iOS Appstore

Mr Rabiu, who is the executive director of BUA Group, said users of the application can send and receive money using their phone contacts.

Other features of the app, he said, include airtime top-up; cable, electricity, data subscription; and paycode system that enables recipients to withdraw cash from the ATM without the need to have a card or bank account.

He added that the app is a multi-layered messaging and financial technology platform that will evolve into an expanded platform.

The Hollaport CEO said new features will make it exciting and extremely convenient to transfer money and make payments not only in Nigeria but also throughout the African continent.

He said financial inclusion is a major issue in Nigeria, with about half of the adult population being unbanked and only a fraction of the banked citizens using technology in their transactions.

Mr Rabiu said Hallaport Technologies seeks to address this disconnect by reducing the learning curve associated with mobile applications.

The company, he said, has taken time to develop a lifestyle tool that can fit in all areas, while maintaining ease-of-use.

He added that over 85 per cent of Nigerian adults own a mobile device; 103 million have active Internet subscriptions, and a large percentage of this data size have a presence on social media.

He said Hollaport aggregates instant messaging features with financial technology to ensure the app is as relevant as it is functional.

The General Manager of the company, Michael Olowojesiku, said the company will work assiduously towards making the app available to Nigerian telephone users in all parts of the country.

“Despite the simple interface, Hollaport is packed with features such as media functionalities where you can send photos, videos and documents. Users can request or send money within the chat area for a seamless experience and can also pay bills, utilities and make subscriptions,” he said.

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.