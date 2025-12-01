Cadbury Nigeria Plc announced the retirement of its Managing Director, Oyeyimika Adeboye, effective 30 November, marking the end of her 17-year career with the company.

Mrs Adeboye joined the firm in 2008 as Finance and Strategy Director and became Managing Director in April 2019.

In a Thursday notice to the Nigerian Exchange, signed by its secretary Afolasade Olowe, the board said her leadership delivered significant growth and strengthened the company’s long-term positioning.

It expressed “deep appreciation” for what it described as exceptional service during her time on the board.

Cadbury Nigeria said it would announce a substantive Managing Director in due course. While the search continues, the Finance Director, Folake Ogundipe, has been appointed Interim Managing Director to oversee day-to-day operations.

Mrs Ogundipe, who joined the company in September 2025 and later took up the role of finance director, was described as a seasoned executive with decades of experience in business transformation and value creation within the consumer goods sector.

The board said it was confident in her ability to lead the company through the transition.

The transition comes at a time when companies in the consumer goods sector are operating in a challenging economic environment marked by high inflation and rising costs.