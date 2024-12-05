The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has refuted claims that it is not investigating Air Peace, which have been circulating across some media platforms in recent days.

The commission is reacting to a media report claiming that the federal government is not investigating the airline.

In a statement signed by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, on Thursday, the commission described the claim as false, syndicated, and potentially sponsored, asserting it did not originate from the FCCPC.

It urged the public to disregard the report entirely.

Mr Ijagwu reiterated that the commission stood firmly by its official statement of 1 December, which announced ongoing inquiries into the banking, telecommunications, and aviation sectors.

Air Peace, according to the commission, is under investigation for allegations of exploitative ticket pricing, including significant price hikes for bookings on specific domestic routes.

“The FCCPC stands firmly by its official release dated December 1, 2024, which announced inquiries into widespread consumer complaints in the banking, telecommunications, and aviation sectors. As stated, Air Peace is one of the entities being engaged to address allegations of exploitative ticket pricing, including significant price hikes for bookings on specific domestic routes,” it said.

These investigations are being conducted under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, which empowers the FCCPC to address consumer complaints, enforce regulatory compliance, and protect consumer rights. The inquiries aim to improve service delivery, enhance transparency, and ensure compliance with competition and consumer protection standards.

“These inquiries, being conducted under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, are focused on addressing poor service delivery, exploitative practices, and potential consumer rights violations. The inquiries are structured engagements aimed at ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, improving transparency, and protecting consumer interests,” it read.

The FCCPC reaffirmed that the inquiry into Air Peace commenced as scheduled on 3 December, and remains ongoing.

The commission said it is reviewing information and responses being provided by Air Peace and other entities under inquiry. Appropriate determinations will be made, and necessary actions taken to address any identified violations, it said.

It also emphasised the commission’s commitment to protecting consumer interests across critical sectors of the economy.

The commission advised the public to rely exclusively on verified communications from the FCCPC to avoid misinformation.

