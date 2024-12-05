The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has taken a significant step towards enhancing the reliability and efficiency of electricity supply with the commissioning of new power transformers at three key substations located in Alausa, Ota, and Alagbon.

These upgrades are part of a $200 million World Bank-backed initiative aimed at enhancing grid stability and boosting the reliability of electricity distribution in Nigeria.

Speaking during a press tour of the Lagos region on Wednesday, TCN’s Managing Director, Sule Abdulaziz, explained that the commissioning of a 125 MVA transformer at the Alausa 132/33KV substation has increased the substation’s capacity from 105 MVA to 230 MVA.

He said the upgrade provides additional bulk power for Ikeja Electric to serve areas including Ikeja, Oregun, Alausa, Ojodu, and surrounding communities.

“The government’s commitment to improving electricity nationwide is clear, but achieving the 10,000MW target by 2025 requires substantial investment,” Mr Abdulaziz said.

Drawing a comparison with India’s $500m annual allocation for power development, Mr Abdulaziz emphasised that Nigeria’s success hinges on robust financial investment in the power sector.

He further explained that significant milestones were achieved at other substations earlier in the year.

On 3 April he said a 100/125 MVA transformer was installed at the 132/33kV Ota substation, increasing its capacity from 160 MVA to 260 MVA, adding that this upgrade has improved the electricity supply for customers of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) in Ota, Iju, Sango, Ijoko, and Atan.

On 18 January according to him, two 100/125 MVA transformers were commissioned at the 330/132/33kV Alagbon substation, expanding its capacity from 240 MVA to 440 MVA.

He further added that these enhancements enable Eko Distribution Company to deliver better power supply to Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Banana Island, Lagos Island, and Lekki.

“These projects demonstrate TCN’s commitment to tackling distribution challenges in Lagos and Ogun States, ensuring reliable power for residential, commercial, and industrial users,” he added.

He stressed the importance of electricity as a cornerstone of national development, reiterating the government’s pledge to address power sector issues across the country.

According to him, similar upgrades were being implemented in other regions, including Kano, Maiduguri, and Yola.

“With these developments, Lagos and Ogun states are expected to experience improved power supply, marking a significant step toward achieving the nation’s energy goals,” he said.

