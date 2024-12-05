The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on Wednesday, announced that it has unveiled the Directorate of Air Transport Regulation (DATR) Electronic Portal (E-Portal), amidst ongoing efforts to modernise aviation processes in the country.

According to a statement issued and published on the official X page of the regulator, the launch of the portal was held on Monday at the NCAA headquarters in Abuja and was led by the Acting Director-General, Chris Najomo.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has unveiled the Directorate of Air Transport Regulation (DATR) Electronic Portal (E-Portal), marking another major step toward modernizing aviation processes,” the statement said.

In his remarks, Mr Najomo described the E-Portal as a single-window platform designed to modernise and streamline the processes and operations of the DATR.

He emphasised that the development aligns with international best practices, aimed at enhancing service delivery and providing seamless electronic interface for stakeholders in the aviation ecosystem.

According to the statement, Mr Najomo underscored the portal’s potential to define a new era of digital aviation processes characterised by innovation, efficiency, competence, and productivity.

The NCAA boss called for the adoption of the E-Portal, highlighting its transformative impact on the aviation sector.

Key features

On her part, the Director of DATR, Olayinka Babaoye-Iriobe, highlighted the core features of the new portal including process optimisation, data centralisation, real-time tracking, and improved transparency.

This, she said, is aiming to enhance efficiency, foster innovation, and improve stakeholder operations in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“The launch of the E-Portal represents a landmark achievement for the NCAA, solidifying its position as a forward-thinking regulator in Nigeria’s aviation industry,” the statement said.

At the launch ceremony were relevant aviation industry leaders, including the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Obiora Okonkwo, and the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, the statement noted.

In his remarks, Mr Okonkwo noted that the E-Portal launch exemplifies the NCAA’s dedication to innovation and efficiency, significantly improving the ease of doing business in the aviation sector.

Mr Onyema said the initiative reflects the NCAA’s renewed dedication to fostering a business-friendly and efficient regulatory environment.

