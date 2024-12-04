The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced dedicated hotlines and email addresses for the public to report challenges in accessing cash through deposit money banks (DMBs) and automated teller machines (ATMs).

The directive, outlined in a circular dated 29 November, jointly signed by Solaja Olayemi, acting director of currency operations, and Isa-Olatinwo Aisha, acting director of branch operations, aims to address persistent currency circulation issues in the country.

The circular mandates banks to ensure efficient cash disbursement both over-the-counter (OTC) and via ATMs.

The CBN emphasised its commitment to intensifying oversight to enforce compliance, as part of broader efforts to enhance currency availability and improve public access to cash.

To facilitate the effective resolution of cash dispensing challenges, the CBN has provided state-specific contact details.

Affected individuals are encouraged to report incidents, specifying the name of the bank, the branch location, and the date and time of the occurrence.

Reports can be lodged via designated phone numbers or email addresses for each state, which have been made publicly available.

“Members of the public who are unable to obtain cash over the counter or through ATMs at DMBs are encouraged to report these instances using the designated reporting channels and format provided below. This will assist the CBN in addressing issues hindering the availability of cash and further improving currency circulation.

“For DMB Branches and/or ATM locations not dispensing cash, members of the public affected are to provide the relevant details which shall include account name/name of the DMB/amount /time and date of Incident(s) amongst others via the following dedicated channels: phone Call: Designated phone number(s) of the CBN Branch in the state where the incident(s) occurred. Email: or send an email of the incident to the designated email address for the state in which the incident(s) occurred,” it said.

The directive took effect from 1 December.

It marks the latest in a series of initiatives by the apex bank to stabilise Nigeria’s financial system amid ongoing complaints from individuals and businesses over restricted cash access.

Here is the full list of contact details:

