The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Tuesday announced the restoration of bulk power supply through the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV transmission line.

The TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement on Tuesday, said the restoration was achieved on 30 November.

Ms Mbah said this follows the successful reconstruction of collapsed towers and restringing of vandalised conductors by TCN contractors.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announces the restoration of bulk power supply through the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV transmission line at 08:03 hours on 30 November 2024,” she said.

Earlier in August, the TCN said two transmission towers, T98 and T99, along the Ahoada/Yenagoa 132kV line in the Igbooghene community of Bayelsa, were destroyed by vandals.

At the time, the TCN said the incident caused the collapse of both towers, cutting off the power supply to Bayelsa, including its Yenagoa Substation and the Gbarain Power Station.

On Tuesday, Ms Mbah explained that a final inspection of work was conducted on 28 November by a team of TCN engineers, led by the Port Harcourt Region General Manager, Emmanuel Akpa.

“The team verified the integrity of the 20 newly erected towers (Nos. 48–64 and 97–99) that were destroyed in a series of vandalism incidents on 29 July and 12 August 2024. After confirming that all work met required standards, the line was cleared for energisation,” she added.

On the other hand, she said discussions are underway with stakeholders in Bayelsa and Rivers States to implement a comprehensive community engagement programme.

This initiative, she said, seeks to educate local communities traversed by the transmission line on the consequences of vandalism and theft of power infrastructure.

Additionally, she noted that the programme will involve appointing community representatives to oversee the security of power equipment in their areas.

“This approach aims to foster a sense of local ownership and accountability for the infrastructure. These efforts are part of broader measures to prevent future incidents of large-scale vandalism, which left Bayelsa State in total blackout since 29 July 2024.”

She further explained that the economic losses incurred by residents, as well as the significant financial burden on TCN to restore the towers, have been substantial.

TCN appealed to the public to support the nationwide campaign against the vandalism of power infrastructure.

“Collective action is essential to safeguarding the country’s electricity assets for sustainable development,” the TCN said.

