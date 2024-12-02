Folake Ani-Mumuney, the Global Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at First Bank, has retired after a 15-year tenure at the financial institution.

Mrs Ani-Mumuney, whose professional journey spans over 25 years, confirmed her retirement to this newspaper on Monday.

She has worked in multiple sectors such as banking, aviation, manufacturing, and oil and gas,

“As I bow out of FirstBank and draw a curtain on this phase this year end! God has been wonderful to me and I have so much to be thankful for ,” she said in a text message.

Gaia Africa, a private business club for Africa’s top female executives, in an Instagram post honoured her, describing her career as “a legacy that is both inspiring and profound.”

The organisation highlighted her advocacy for gender equity and her contributions to female leadership.

“We celebrate Folake Ani-Mumuney as she retires from her distinguished career at First Bank. FAM has carved a remarkable path, earning a stellar reputation for her diligence and unwavering support for other women, and for countless gender-related and female leadership initiatives.

“We celebrate a legacy that is both inspiring and profound and as you step into the next exciting chapter of her life, we at GAIA AFRICA extend our heartfelt wishes for continued impact and fulfillment. May this new adventure, be even more rewarding and impactful as your journey with FBN,” it wrote.

She was appointed the Global Head Marketing & Corporate Communications of the bank in 2010.

According to WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers), a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering and developing professional women across Nigeria and Africa, Mrs Ani-Mumuney is an experienced C-suite executive with extensive global expertise.

She has held leadership roles in prestigious organisations such as British Airways and the Dangote Group, managing portfolios across Europe, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

She serves as a former board member at WISCAR, where she contributed to advancing women’s careers in the workplace.

She is also a past president of the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) and holds several esteemed titles, including honorary membership with the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. Additionally, she is a Fellow of both the Chartered Institute of Marketing (UK) and the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, as well as a Member of the Institute of Directors in Nigeria.

Her professional accomplishments have earned her numerous accolades, including three Lifetime Achievement Awards, both within Nigeria and internationally. A respected speaker, Folake remains committed to driving Africa’s growth and development.

Mrs Ani-Mumuney holds a first degree in Philosophy from the University of Lagos, a second degree in Law from the University of Buckingham, and a diploma in Business Computing Systems Analysis and Design.

She is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Programme and has attended executive education courses at leading global business schools.

