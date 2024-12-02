The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has launched an investigation into leading players in Nigeria’s banking, telecommunications, and aviation sectors following numerous consumer complaints.

The consumer protection agency disclosed this on Sunday, in a statement signed by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu.

The commission said it will engage Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), MTN Nigeria, and Air Peace Limited over allegations of poor service delivery and potentially exploitative practices that have caused widespread concern among Nigerian consumers.

The FCCPC inquiry will begin next week, with GTB, MTN, and Air Peace scheduled to appear before the commission on 3,4 and 5 December respectively.

“In the banking sector, the FCCPC will engage Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) over reports of network failures that hinder customers from accessing their funds or using banking applications.

“In the telecommunications sector, MTN Nigeria faces questions regarding persistent complaints of undelivered data services, unexplained data depletion, and inadequate customer care.

“Similarly, Air Peace Limited will address allegations of exploitative ticket pricing, including significant price hikes for bookings on certain domestic routes,” it said.

It said the investigation is in response to persistent consumer grievances, including issues with network failures in banking services, undelivered data services in telecommunications, and exploitative ticket pricing in the airline industry.

In the banking sector, GTB faces accusations of frequent network outages that have disrupted customers’ ability to access their funds or use banking applications. Many consumers have reported being unable to carry out basic transactions, particularly during peak times, leading to frustration and financial losses.

The FCCPC will be scrutinising the bank’s operational practices to determine if these failures constitute a violation of consumer rights under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

MTN Nigeria is also under investigation for complaints regarding the inadequate delivery of data services, unexplained data depletion, and poor customer care.

Customers have raised concerns over being charged for data they did not use or for services that were never delivered.

Air Peace Limited is also facing allegations of exploitative ticket pricing.

Passengers have complained about significant price hikes for bookings, particularly on domestic routes.

The Commission said the inquiry is being conducted under Sections 17, 18, 32, 33, 80, 110, 111, 112, and 113 of the FCCPA 2018, which grants the FCCPC the authority to investigate and address practices that undermine consumer rights and disrupt markets.

“The FCCPC’s engagement with these companies provides a platform to address consumer concerns, clarify business practices, and enforce compliance with regulatory standards. The companies will be required to appear before the Commission on designated days to provide information and responses to enable the Commission to make determinations and resolve pending issues promptly,” it said.

The commission said it is committed to ensuring a fair marketplace and protecting consumers from exploitative business practices.

It urged consumers to continue reporting any instances of poor service delivery or exploitative practices to the FCCPC through its official channels, helping to ensure that their rights are safeguarded.

