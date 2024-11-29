The Nigerian government has issued a licence to Process Design and Development Limited for the establishment of a 27,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Dole-Wure, Akko, Gombe State.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) announced the issuance of the licence on its official X handle on Thursday.

“Authority Chief Executive presented a license to establish a 27,000 BPSD Refinery to the Managing Director/CEO of Process Design and Development Limited. The refinery is to be located in Dole-Wure, Akko, Gombe State,” the agency said.

Process Design and Development Limited is a Nigerian company incorporated in Kano, Nigeria. The company was registered in August 2003, with the Registration Number 487883.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited had in October 2019 announced the discovery of hydrocarbon deposits in the Kolmani River II Well on the Upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin, in the North-eastern part of the country.

The discovery in commercial quantity was the first in northern Nigeria after several crude oil explorations in the Upper Benue Trough.

The oilfield will be developed by Sterling Global Oil, New Nigeria Development Commission (NNDC) and NNPC Ltd.

The discovery of oil and gas in commercial quantities in the Gongola Basin, according to NNPC, will attract foreign investment, generate employment for people to earn income and increase government revenues.

In November 2022, former President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the first crude oil drilling project in northern Nigeria, on the boundary of Bauchi and Gombe states.

