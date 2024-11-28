The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), the philanthropic initiative of the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has kicked off the construction of a N250 million Abdul Samad Rabiu Laboratory Complex at the University of Lagos, Lagos State with a groundbreaking ceremony within the university’s campus.

The grant is part of ASR Africa’s Tertiary Education Grants Scheme (TEGS) in support of higher institutions in the country aimed at improving the quality of educational services.

The ultra-modern state-of-the-art complex, when completed, will accommodate a bioscience laboratory, which comprises two wings of laboratories accessible by a central reception. Each wing will feature laboratory spaces, offices, modern workstations, six conveniences, and kitchenettes alongside storage spaces.

At the groundbreaking event, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Folasade Ogunsola, who welcomed the ASR Africa team, expressed satisfaction with the level of support received thus far from the Chairman of ASR Africa, and the BUA Group.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that through this partnership, the university envisions a transformative impact beyond just a space for research but a hub where the brightest minds can collaborate, innovate, and discover. In her words: “For me today is historic. This laboratory will attract global partnerships, enhance academic programs, and offer young scholars the resources to excel on a global stage”.

In his response, the Managing Director of ASR Africa, Ubon Udoh, applauded the university’s outstanding leadership, collaboration and dedication to this project. According to him: “This groundbreaking marks a significant step in our shared vision to advance research and innovation in Nigeria. ASR Africa’s commitment to education and sustainable development is rooted in our belief that empowering institutions like the University of Lagos is key to unlocking Nigeria’s potential and, by large, contributing to Africa’s growth”.

He further reiterated that ASR Africa is proud to be part of this journey with the University of Lagos and that together, both parties will build a sustainable foundation for future generations, ensuring that they have access to the facilities and the platform to lead Africa’s transformation.

