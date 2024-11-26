President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on the successful revitalisation of the Port Harcourt refinery.
Mr Tinubu also urges the NNPC Ltd to expedite the scheduled reactivation of both the second Port Harcourt refinery and the Warri and Kaduna refineries.
Earlier on Tuesday the NNPC Ltd said Port Harcourt refinery has commenced production after a long period of rehabilitation.
The NNPC Ltd said the refinery began truck loading of petroleum products on Tuesday, 26 November.
The Special Adviser to Mr Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement posted on his X handle on Tuesday said the president acknowledges the pivotal role of former President Muhammadu Buhari in initiating the comprehensive rehabilitation of all refineries and expresses gratitude to the African Export-Import Bank for its confidence in financing the critical project.
Furthermore, he said Mr Tinubu commended the leadership of NNPC Limited’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, whose unwavering dedication and commitment were instrumental in overcoming challenges to achieve the milestone.
“These efforts will significantly enhance domestic production capacity alongside the contributions of privately-owned refineries and make our country a major energy hub, with the gas sector also enjoying unprecedented attention by the administration,” the statement said.
Mr Onanuga said the president underscores his administration’s determination to repair the nation’s refineries, aiming to eradicate the disheartening perception of Nigeria as a major crude oil producer that lacks the ability to refine its own resources for domestic consumption.
Highlighting the values of patience, integrity, and accountability in the rebuilding of the nation’s infrastructure, he said, Mr Tinubu calls upon individuals, institutions, and citizens entrusted with responsibilities to maintain focus and uphold trust in their service to the nation.
In alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda focused on shared economic prosperity for all, the president reaffirms his administration’s commitment to achieving energy sufficiency, enhancing energy security, and boosting export capacity for Nigeria.
