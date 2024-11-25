Access Bank PLC has denied allegations of missing funds following accusations of unethical behaviour and a N500 million discrepancy in a customer’s account.
In a statement released on Sunday, the bank described the claims as “baseless” and reassured its customers of the safety and security of their funds, which it identified as a core operational priority.
Over the weekend, a social media influencer, Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, accused Access Bank of withholding N500 million allegedly belonging to the family of a deceased customer.
Mr Otse claimed that, before passing away, the deceased had informed his family of the funds he held in multiple bank accounts, including an Access Bank account with the stated amount.
However, members of the family reportedly discovered that the money was missing when they attempted to retrieve it.
“My first question to access bank, why did the bank statement skip from 2016 to 2020? Where is the statement of 2017, 2018 and 2019???? Well the next of kin will be coming to Abuja tomorrow and gtbank get ready to present a comprehensive Bank statement and keystonebankng get ready? This week go longggg, OUR FUTURE DEPENDS ON THIS, person go labour for him generation another man go wan sit on top the money,” Mr Otse wrote on X.
The bank, in its statement, said allegations of missing funds are most untrue and baseless.
“There is no N500 million or any other fund or amount missing from the subject customer’s account or any other customer’s account with us,” the bank said.
It said it had conducted a thorough investigation alongside other independent stakeholders in the banking industry before reaching the same conclusions.
It also emphasised its adherence to the highest ethical standards while protecting customers’ interests and respecting privacy laws.
“Access Bank PLC operates with the highest ethical standards, and we protect our customers’ interests whilst also respecting privacy laws.
“Consequently, whilst we have engaged and will continue to engage with our customers, we must advise the public not to rely on or believe sensational and unverified claims that are designed to titillate and mislead the public,” the bank said.
