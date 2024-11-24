Some commercial drivers operating within the Enugu metropolis, Enugu State, have decried low patronage by residents, attributing it to the economic challenges in the country.

They said this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

According to them, the recent increase in the pump price of petrol by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) had worsened the situation.

A commercial driver, Okwy Ozor, who spoke to NAN, said the profit he got from the transport business had reduced since the federal government announced the removal of fuel subsidy and subsequent increase in the pump price of the product.

“Driving business has not been moving fine since the removal of fuel subsidy and the subsequent increase in the price of fuel,” he said.

A tricycle rider, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the increase in fuel price caused him to increase his transportation fare.

“When we started buying petrol for N650, 00, we only increased transport fare a little and passengers were finding it difficult to pay.

“Where we used to collect N100, we increased it to N150, 00 or N200, depending on the distance, but passengers still wanted to pay the old fare.

“That is why these days many people prefer to enter the big commercial buses, popularly called 911, which is cheaper than the tricycle, while many have resorted to trekking,” he told NAN.

Felix Ujah, a mini-bus driver, said that the increased transportation fare was not the fault of the commercial drivers.

“It is not that we do not understand the plight of the passengers, but because sometimes, if you buy N7,000 worth of fuel, it will not take you for more than one or two days.

“So business has been bad for us since they increased fuel price.

“Sometimes you will only go two rounds in the morning due to school hours, and after that, one can only pick a few passengers until closing school hours,” he said.

Caleb Onyema, a bus conductor, said he had observed that many residents, especially civil servants and students had resorted to trekking since the petrol pump price increased to N1,150 as against its previous price of N980,00

Also, another commercial driver, Osita Ugwu, said he hardly makes enough gain these days.

“I spend so much, but at the end of the day, l cannot even realise the amount I used in fueling my vehicle.

“It is a sad situation. I call on the government to quickly resolve the issue of an increase in the price of fuel so that prices of foodstuffs and other things will come down,” he said.

