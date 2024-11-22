The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abubakar Dantsoho, has been elected chairman of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA). He is the first Nigerian to hold the position.

The NPA in a statement on Thursday said the recognition came during the closing ceremony of the 44th annual council and 19th roundtable of Directors General of PMAWCA in Conakry-Guinea.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Dantsoho said the recognition represents a significant milestone in the continuing march of West and Central Africa Maritime states towards global competitiveness and delivery of world class services.

He explained that the Nigerian government is committed to transformative reforms in the maritime sector, including port modernisation, infrastructure development, and digital automation as key drivers of operational efficiency and non-oil export growth.

He added that the government is putting in place efforts to boost operational efficiency as well as revenue generation.

“It is with great honour and privilege that I stand before my friends from the countries of West and Central Africa today to accept the mantle of leadership of our great association, PMAWCA and to serve as its chairman,” Mr Dantsoho said.

He also called for collaboration among member states, stressing that robust commitment and collaboration are essential to achieving mandates. He expressed his commitment to relocating the PMAWCA headquarters to a more visible and befitting place in Lagos, Nigeria, as well as addressing the training needs of the association.

“Therefore, I will be seeking your usual cooperation and advice in helping to ensure that we continue to develop the maritime sector in our various countries and the West and Central African sub-region in general.

“Recalling our deliberations at the board of directors meeting, the need to relocate the PMAWCA headquarters to a more visible and befitting place in lagos Nigeria, the training needs of the association and the PCS is dear to my heart and will do my very best in this direction to achieve these goals,” he said.

On his part, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said Mr Dantsoho’s election has proven the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of President Bola Tinubu to turn around the port economy by creating the Marine and Blue Economy was a step in the right direction.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to create the Ministry is a monumental step towards harnessing the vast untapped potentials of Nigeria’s maritime sector,” Mr Oyetola said.

This decision, he said, is not only a demonstration of the president’s deep understanding of the economic possibilities of the sector, but also a clear indication of his political will to ensure that Nigeria reclaims its rightful place as a key maritime player globally.

He noted that the maritime industry has the potential to transform Nigeria’s economy, create jobs, and improve livelihoods.

“With our rich coastline and strategic location, the country is well positioned to become a key hub for maritime activities in Africa. The creation of this ministry therefore reflects the government’s commitment to building a future where the blue economy plays a major role in national prosperity,” he said.

