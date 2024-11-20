Suliyat Abdulrasaq, 42, lost her husband two years ago. Her petty pepper-grinding business in the Kurudu area of Abuja is what she uses to feed herself and her three surviving children.
However, the cost-of-living crisis caused by the Tinubu administration’s policies has made life difficult for Mrs Abdulrasaq. I have not sent money to my eldest daughter, who is schooling in Nasarawa, in six months, she told PREMIUM TIMES.
Her youngest two children have stopped going to school in the past year, she said.
The removal of petrol subsidies and the floating of the naira have led to Nigeria’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation with some food prices increasing by over 200 per cent in the past year.
The situation has made life worse for millions of Nigerians, including Mrs Abdulrasaq.
