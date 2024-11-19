President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the 2025–2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the National Assembly for consideration and passage.
A copy of the letter was read by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on the floor on Tuesday.
MTEF is a three-year rolling plan used as a framework for the annual budget.
PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the policy document last week.
|
In the MTEF approved by the FEC, the crude oil benchmark was set at $75 per barrel, with oil production projected at 2.06 million barrels per day (bpd).
READ ALSO: JUST IN: Tinubu seeks National Assembly’s approval to borrow $2.209 billion
The government also pegged exchange rate parameters at N1,400 per dollar and set a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 6.4 per cent.
Details to follow…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999