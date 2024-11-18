The Naira on Monday depreciated at the official market, trading at N1,690.37 against the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange revealed that the Naira lost N38.12.

This represents a 2.3 per cent loss when compared to the previous trading date on Friday, November 15th when it exchanged at N1,652.25 a dollar.

Also, the total daily turnover reduced to $173.14 million on Monday, down from $296.63 million recorded on Friday.

CBN warns banks not to reject mutilated Naira notes

At the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,699.00 and N1,633.52 against the dollar.

(NAN)

