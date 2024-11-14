President Bola Tinubu has signed the instruments of accession for six Conventions of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

This is according to a statement by the Head of Public Relations of the Nigerian Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Osagie Edward, on Wednesday.

Mr Tinubu said the action would pave the way for Nigeria to officially deposit the instruments of accession at the IMO headquarters, London, which serves as the repository for such conventions, the statement says.

The president said that the move was expected to enhance Nigeria’s maritime governance and align its practices with international standards, promoting maritime safety, security, and environmental protection.

The six instruments signed by President Tinubu are the Instrument of Accession of the Protocol of 2005 to the 1988 Protocol for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Fixed Platforms on the Continental Shelf, the Instrument of Accession of the International Convention of Standards of Training, Certification, and Watch-keeping for Fishing Vessel Personnel 1995; and the Instrument of Accession of the Protocol Relating to Intervention on the High Seas in cases of Pollution by Substances other than Oil, 1973 as Amended (INTERVENTION PROTOCOL).

“Others are the Instrument of Accession to the Protocol of 1996 to Amend the Convention on Limitation of Liability for Maritime Claims (LLMC) 1976; the Instrument of Accession to the Protocol to the 1974 Athens Convention Relating to the Carriage of Passengers and Their Luggage by Sea, 2002; and the Instrument of Accession to the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009,” Mr Tinubu said.

The president, according to the statement, formally presented the instruments to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the Director-General of NIMASA, Dayo Mobereola.

The president expressed gratitude to the minister for facilitating the president’s signing of the IMO conventions after several years of pending in the ministry.

“These six instruments have been lying within the ministry for the last six to eight years, and thanks to the efforts of the minister.

“This is a landmark achievement for Nigeria, as the IMO will soon update our records to recognize these instruments.”

On his part, the minister reassured stakeholders of the president’s commitment to developing the Nigerian maritime industry in line with global best practices.

“By signing these instruments of accession, the president has reaffirmed this administration’s determination to take its rightful position among the comity of maritime nations.

“This development will undoubtedly further reassure member states and stakeholders of Nigeria’s resolve and determination to be a leading member of the decision-making body of the IMO.

“The deposit of these six instruments of ratification will be carried out by the supervising Ministry, and NIMASA,” Mr Oyetola said. (NAN).

