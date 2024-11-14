The Board of Directors of NNPC Limited has announced a series of strategic leadership appointments.

“These changes reflect our continued dedication to enhancing corporate governance, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring long-term success in Nigeria’s energy sector,” the company said in a statement emailed to PREMIUM TIMES.

The statement was signed by Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of the company.

According to Mr Soneye, the appointments made are as follows:

1. Mr. Adedapo A. Segun has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Segun previously served as the Executive Vice President, Downstream, where he made significant contributions to the company’s downstream operations.

2. Mr. Isiyaku Abdullahi has been named Executive Vice President (EVP), Downstream.

3. Mr. Udobong Ntia has been appointed Executive Vice President (EVP), Upstream.

The statement added, “These appointments align with NNPC Limited’s commitment to building a unified and competent leadership team to drive operational excellence and support the organization’s strategic objectives.

“The Board and Management also extend their deepest appreciation to Mr. Umar Ajiya and Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan for their outstanding dedication and service to NNPC Limited.

“NNPC Limited remains committed to achieving operational excellence, enhancing global competitiveness, and ensuring financial sustainability, while prioritizing the interests of the Nigerian public in the petroleum industry.”

