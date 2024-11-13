A physically challenged Nigerian has narrated how he endured shame at a Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) branch in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, due to the financial institution’s failure to make the facility accessible to persons with disability (PWD).

Somorin Osifeso spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday after making a post about the discrimination on his X handle.

What should have been a seamless transaction turned into a herculean task, Mr Osifeso told PREMIUM TIMES.

The businessman said he visited the bank facility located in the Challenge area of the city on Monday for a “real estate transaction” because the bank’s mobile application was not functional.

But GTB management said it has apologised to Mr Osifeso, noting that a recent road construction at the bank’s location affected its building structure including the ramp to access the building.

Crisis with the bank’s mobile app

Recently, several customers of GTbank have been sharing their frustrations using the bank’s mobile app after it announced a system upgrade — a transition to a new Finacle Core Banking Application System.

Following this announcement, customers have been unable to access their online mobile services to make financial transactions. Checks by PREMIUM TIMES show that the bank has turned off the comment section on its X social media handle due to critical remarks by unhappy customers.

“When I contacted my banking account officer, he directed me to go to any branch,” Mr Osifeso recounted.

“Upon arrival at the Challenge Branch in Ibadan, they initially tried to assist me inside my car but then told me that I would need to enter the branch because their cameras outside weren’t working.”

The businessman said all his efforts to fit into the mantrap door with his wheelchair proved abortive after he was carried from the parking area up the stairs to the entrance door because there was no ramp.

“They had no wheelchair ramp and no wheelchair access doors to enter the branch,” he said.

“It was a horrible experience, quite dangerous due to being carried up the stairs to the bank entrance.”

The businessman said he was outside the banking hall like someone “begging for alms” over his inability to access the bank’s facility to make transactions.

Mr Osifeso said he spent over two hours in the “hot sun,” hoping for a way out, but there was none.

He noted that the bank’s action has caused him “stress and potential financial loss.

“A complete shame on you @gtbank_help @gtbank,” he posted.

What does the law say?

A law that addresses discrimination and exclusion of Persons With Disability (PWDs) was signed into law six years ago. However, not much has changed in its implementation.

In 2018, former President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the Non-Discrimination Against PWDs Act, which was considered a crucial step towards addressing the injustices and exclusion faced by millions of PWDs. Section 4 of the Act mandates that all public buildings be accessible to PWDs.

“A public building shall be constructed with the necessary accessibility aids such as lifts (where necessary), ramps, and any other facility that shall make them accessible and usable by persons with disabilities,” Section 4 of the Act states.

Section 6 provides a five-year transitional period for modifying public buildings for PWD access. Section 7 stipulates that a designated agency scrutinises building plans for public structures to ensure compliance.

“From the date of the commencement of this Act, there shall be a transitory period of five years within which all public buildings and structures, whether immovable, movable, or automotive, which are inaccessible to persons with disabilities shall be modified to be accessible and usable by persons with disabilities,” Section 6 reads.

Section 7 further states: “Before erecting a public structure, its plan shall be scrutinised by the relevant authorities to ensure it conforms to the building code. A government agency, body, or individual shall not approve the plan of a public building if it does not make provision for accessibility in line with the building code.”

Though the transitional period is over, no improvement

Like Mr Osifeso, many Nigerians have continued to face discrimination in their access to public facilities such as banking halls, hospitals, hotels, malls, and schools, among others, even though the five-year transitional period has since been over.

Earlier in March, the son of a serving Senator and former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, Adebola Daniel, recounted his ill-treatment at a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The development informed the decision by the National Assembly to summon the management of the fast food restaurant to defend the widely condemned conduct of the manager of the outlet against Mr Daniel.

GTB reacts

Reacting to the development on Tuesday evening, the Chief Communication Officer at GTCO Plc, Oyinade Adegite, blamed the development on a road reconstruction of the road where the branch is located.

Ms Adegite said the bank has respect for human dignity and that as a financial institution that promotes inclusivity, it holds annual conferences on matters of PWDs, such as autism.

She said: “The access the branch had was much bigger, much wider and accessible to everyone, including persons with disability, but the road construction took much of the space away, and it affected the facility’s entrance.”

She said the bank is making efforts to address the challenge at the affected branch, noting that all other branches of the bank comply with the Non-Discrimination against PWDs Act.

“We have reached out to the customer, the account officer also did and this matter has since been resolved. We have an existing relationship, we know him, we understand how to serve him better,” she said.

