The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to resolving Nigeria’s energy trilemma, focusing on energy security, sustainable growth, and affordability.

According to a statement on Monday by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC, Olufemi Soneye, Mr Kyari made this commitment at the opening of the 42nd Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference and Exhibition in Lagos.

Mr Kyari outlined a comprehensive plan to expand Nigeria’s energy infrastructure, with an emphasis on increasing domestic gas supply.

In his address, Mr Kyari revealed that NNPC is set to unveil 12 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) mother stations and mini Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants in the coming months.

These developments are expected to significantly enhance the country’s current domestic gas supply, which stands at 1.6 billion standard cubic feet per day.

“The GCEO, who was Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, also said the company has perfected plans to deliver 12 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Mother Stations and Mini LNG Plants soon as part of efforts to boost the existing 1.6bscf of gas supply for the domestic market,” the statement said.

The new projects form part of NNPC’s strategy to improve the gas distribution network, a responsibility Mr Kyari described as “a profound duty” in securing Nigeria’s energy future.

According to the statement, Mr Kyari’s remarks underscore the company’s broader vision to boost the nation’s energy capacity.

“The energy trilemma is a profound responsibility we shoulder as stewards of Nigeria’s energy future,” he said. “NNPC Ltd is working tirelessly to improve our supply chain, develop new refining capacities, and expand our retail network,” he was quoted as saying.

The planned CNG mother stations and mini LNG plants are key elements in NNPC’s strategy to enhance access to cleaner, more affordable energy.

Mr Kyari also noted that the projects will play a pivotal role in boosting Nigeria’s energy security while reducing reliance on imports.

NNPC’s ongoing commitment to expanding gas infrastructure includes vital pipeline projects such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline and the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipeline.

He highlighted the company’s partnerships with private refineries, including part-ownership of the Dangote Refinery, aimed at ensuring a sustainable and affordable supply of petroleum products.

He assured stakeholders that NNPC is focused on stabilising the local currency through Naira-for-crude transactions, which would ease pressures on the forex market and further support Nigeria’s economic diversification.

“Resolving the energy trilemma requires bold ideas, shared knowledge, and collective determination. Together, let us build a Nigeria where energy is secure, sustainable, and affordable for all,” Mr Kyari stated, calling for innovation and collaboration across the energy sector.

He also commended the efforts of President Bola Tinubu to ease the nation’s foreign exchange pressures by reducing fuel imports and strengthening domestic refining capacity, a move that complements NNPC’s broader mission to enhance Nigeria’s energy independence.

