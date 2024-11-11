The World Trade Organisation (WTO) confirmed on Saturday that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the incumbent Director-General, is the sole candidate nominated to lead the organisation for a second four-year term.

Ambassador Petter Ølberg of Norway, chair of the General Council, informed WTO members that no other nominations were received before the 8 November deadline, positioning Mrs Okonjo-Iweala for another term at the helm of the global trade body.

Mrs Okonjo-Iweala, the WTO’s first African and first female Director-General, formally expressed her willingness to continue her tenure in a letter addressed to the Chair on 16 September.

Following this, on 8 October, the WTO launched its official process for appointing its next Director-General, giving member states one month to submit further nominations.

Mr Ølberg said the General Council will announce the next steps in the appointment process in the coming days, in line with the WTO’s established procedures for appointing Directors-General (WT/L/509).

However, with no contenders emerging, the path appears clear for Mrs Okonjo-Iweala to be reappointed, providing continuity at a critical time for the WTO.

Mrs Okonjo-Iweala’s current term is due to conclude on 31 August 2025, and her leadership has been instrumental in pushing forward a reform agenda for the WTO.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Under the procedures for the appointment of Directors-General (WT/L/509), I am required to communicate to Members a consolidated list of candidatures received for the post of Director-General immediately after the close of the nomination period, in this case, 8 November 2024.

“I would like to advise members that at the end of the nomination period, the only candidacy received for this post is from Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the incumbent director-general.

“The notification received from Dr Okonjo-Iweala pursuant to paragraph 12 of the Procedures in WT/L/509, was circulated to all Members together with my communication in document JOB/GC/406, dated 16 September 2024,” the statement read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

