The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said the collapse of the national grid on Thursday morning was caused by a sudden rise in frequency from 50.33Hz to 51.44Hz.

The TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria wishes to inform the public that the national grid experienced a disturbance at approximately 11:29 a.m. this morning, caused by a sudden rise in frequency from 50.33Hz to 51.44Hz,” Ms Mbah said.

She said recovery efforts began immediately, and the Abuja Axis was restored within 28 minutes.

“Recovery is still ongoing. The frequency spike was caused by issues encountered at one of our substations, which had to be shut down to prevent further complications.

“In addition to this, we are actively engaged in significant repair work on several critical transmission lines and substations,” she said.

This, she said, includes the 330kV transmission lines along the Shiroro–Mando axis, major upgrades at the Jebba transmission substation, and the restoration of the second Ugwuaji–Apir 330kV transmission line.

Furthermore, she said following the submission of the investigative report on the causes of previous grid collapses, the TCN began addressing the identified weaknesses in the transmission system.

She explained that efforts are being made to close the gaps highlighted in the report and to enhance the overall stability and resilience of the grid.

“These efforts include both technical upgrades and strategic interventions based on the committee’s recommendations,” she added.

She noted that while these repairs and improvements are underway, some degree of instability in the system is likely to persist until all major works are completed.

“We acknowledge the impact of these disruptions and ask for the understanding and patience of the public during this challenging period.”

She said the company remains committed to improving the reliability of electricity supply, recognising the vital role that stable power plays in Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

“We assure the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the grid’s long-term stability, in line with the recommendations of the investigative committee, while also addressing infrastructure damage such as vandalised transmission lines,” she said.

Nigerians were on Thursday morning thrown into darkness due to ‘system outage’.

The latest development is barely 72 hours after Nigerian cities were thrown into darkness as the grid collapsed on Tuesday.

