Nigeria has once again been thrown into darkness due to ‘system outage’.
A grid collapse, which is the breakdown of transmission lines due to over or under frequency, is allegedly responsible for this outage.
An electricity distribution company announced a system outage around 11:29 a.m on Thursday.
The latest development is barely 72 hours after Nigerian cities were thrown into darkness as the grid collapsed on Tuesday.
Confirming the development, Ikeja Electric said: “Dear esteemed customer, please be informed that we experienced a system outage today 07 November 2024 at 11:29 hrs affecting supply within our network.
“Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders. Kindly bear with us,” it said.
In recent years, the power sector has experienced many challenges in areas of electricity policy enforcement, regulatory uncertainty, gas supply, transmission system constraints, and significant power sector planning shortfalls.
In November 2013, the federal government privatised all power generation and 11 distribution companies, with the government retaining the ownership of the transmission company. This was to improve efficiency in the sector.
However, since the privatisation, the grid has continued to collapse amid efforts to reposition the power sector.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has yet to officially speak on the issue as of press time Thursday afternoon.
TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, did not respond to questions as of press time.
