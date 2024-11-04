Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO), a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, has announced the appointment of Osakpamwan Imasogie as its new chief executive officer.

The appointment takes effect from 1 October, a statement by the company said Monday.

According to the statement, Mr Imasogie succeeds Adesimbo Ukiri, the company’s pioneer managing director and chief executive officer since 2012.

Under Ms Ukiri’s exemplary leadership, the statement said Avon HMO transformed from a start-up in a saturated sector into a leader in Nigeria’s health management space.

Mr Imasogie, who served as Avon HMO’s group head of operations since 2021, brings over 20 years of leadership experience across the financial services and healthcare sectors.

At Avon, the statement said he led various technology-driven initiatives impacting provider relationships, claims payment, customer relationship management, contact centre operations, and other groundbreaking projects.

Speaking on the leadership transition, the Chairperson of Avon HMO, Awele Elumelu, noted that the move was in line with Heirs Holdings’ track record of internal career progression and succession planning.

“The board of Avon HMO welcomes Osa as its new CEO. We have no doubt he will succeed in this role. His experience in innovation and technology-driven solutions coupled with his proven leadership journey, makes him the ideal choice to steer Avon HMO into its next phase of growth,” she said.

Reacting, Mr Imasogie acknowledged his new position as a privilege and expressed readiness to steer the company toward its next milestones.

“I am deeply honoured to take on the role of CEO at Avon HMO. With an unrelenting focus on our mission, we will continue to leverage technology, build key relationships, and collaborate with existing and prospective partners as we enhance our service delivery and expand our reach.”

Mr Imasogie holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from Ambrose Alli University, an MBA in Leadership and Management from York St. John University in the UK, and several professional certifications, including one in management analytics from MIT Sloan School of Management, USA.

His career spans operations, compliance, strategy, and project management in both financial services and healthcare.

The statement added that Avon HMO licensed in 2012, is a leading health management organisation providing healthcare plans and other healthcare services to all Nigerians, individuals, families, groups, companies, and communities.

It explained that in 2016, Avon became the first HMO in the country to serve the retail market with an array of health plan options, offering everyone the opportunity to subscribe and pay via their mobile devices.

“By providing broad access to quality healthcare products and services, Avon is empowering Nigerians to live healthier, fuller lives. Avon HMO is a subsidiary of the Heirs Holdings Group, an African proprietary investment company driving Africa’s development through long-term investments in key sectors,” it said.

