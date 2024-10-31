Google has announced a N2.8 billion grant to bolster artificial intelligence (AI) talent development in Nigeria.

The intervention is designed to provide crucial support for the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy’s drive to build a tech-savvy workforce equipped for the digital economy.

President of Google for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Matt Brittin, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja.

The funding, provided through Google.org, is part of a $5.8 million investment by Google in Sub-Saharan Africa, aimed at empowering young Nigerians, educators, and policymakers with AI skills.

Mr Brittin said the support aligns with Nigeria’s ambitious digital transformation strategy.

“Nigeria stands at a unique crossroads, with the potential for AI to contribute immensely. Google sees Nigeria’s digital ambition as a beacon for Africa’s own journey in digital transformation, and we are committed to helping realise this ambition responsibly,” he said.

The grant, according to him, will support three major initiatives designed to increase AI competency across Nigeria.

The DeepTech Ready Upskilling Programme will provide 20,000 young Nigerians with training in data science and AI, equipping them for careers in the rapidly growing sector.

The Experience AI Programme, developed in collaboration with the Raspberry Pi Foundation, will train 25,000 educators to introduce AI concepts to 125,000 young learners, inspiring the next generation of AI innovators.

Lastly, the Government AI Campus Programme will train public servants in AI policy, ensuring that as AI adoption accelerates, Nigeria’s regulatory landscape remains well-positioned to handle its complexities.

Mr Brittin emphasised the potential for AI to solve local challenges, citing existing initiatives like the OnTIME project, which uses AI to optimise emergency response times for maternal healthcare, and a flood forecasting collaboration with the UNOCHA Centre for Humanitarian Data, which has provided early warnings to communities at risk of flooding.

He said Google remains committed to supporting citizens who embrace AI, helping them expand their impact across the continent and beyond.

In addition to the talent initiatives, Google announced an AI Fund created in collaboration with the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR).

This fund will provide 10 Nigerian startups with N100 million in financing each, along with $3.5 million in Google Cloud Credits, mentorship, and technical support.

He said these startups are tackling critical issues in sectors such as healthcare, energy, and security, aiming to create scalable AI-powered solutions for local and regional challenges.

“This support is about more than financial resources. We’re committed to ensuring Nigeria has the skills, tools, and technology to lead in the digital economy. Together, we’re building a future where technology drives prosperity, and I’m incredibly excited to see what lies ahead for Nigeria,” he said.

‘Major Step Forward’

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, described the Google partnership as “a major step forward” in positioning Nigeria as a leader in AI.

“This support from Google is a testament to our commitment to positioning Nigeria as a leader in AI innovation. By leveraging Google’s expertise and resources, we are creating opportunities to equip Nigerians with the skills they need to thrive in the global digital economy. This is a major step forward in our journey towards a more inclusive and innovative future for all Nigerians,” Mr Tijani said.

He said that about 75 per cent of the programme is dedicated to young people, with the remainder focused on training public civil servants.

He highlighted the Ministry’s broader strategy, including the AI-driven 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) programme, as part of the government’s aim to build a robust and sustainable AI ecosystem for Nigeria’s future.

Earlier this year, the ministry released the draft of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, aimed at harnessing AI for economic growth and improved governance. Now, the N2.8 billion grant from Google.org is set to support this foundation, advancing Nigeria’s AI capabilities.

This framework is designed to harness AI for economic growth, governance improvements, and enhanced citizen welfare.

Google.org’s recent support builds on this foundation, positioning Nigeria as a leading AI innovator in Africa.

As part of this commitment, Google and the Ministry have revealed the recipients of the AI Fund, a collaborative effort with the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR).

The 10 startups selected are addressing key areas like healthcare, agriculture, education, and security through AI-driven solutions.

Among the recipients are BetaLife Health, which predicts demand and matches blood types; Farmspeak, supporting livestock farmers with AI for disease detection; and Towntalk, which provides security insights tailored to African communities.

