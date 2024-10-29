Nigeria’s internally generated revenue (IGR) for 2023 reached N2.43 trillion, reflecting a 26.03 per cent increase from N1.93 trillion in 2022, as states amplified efforts to boost local revenues amid fiscal pressures.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Lagos, FCT, and Rivers led in IGR generation, collectively producing over N1 trillion—accounting for more than 41 per cent of the IGR generated by states.

Lagos contributed approximately 33.6 per cent of the total IGR with N815.86 billion, while the FCT and Rivers accounted for 8.7 percent and 8 percent with N211.10 billion and N195.41 billion, respectively.

The report by the NBS categorised IGR into two main sources: taxes and revenue generated by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Taxes, which include pay-as-you-earn (PAYE), direct assessment, road taxes, stamp duties, and capital gains tax, constituted about 80 per cent of total IGR nationwide.

PAYE emerged as the largest single source of tax revenue, accounting for N1.24 trillion, or roughly 63.83 per cent of the total tax income.

This highlights the reliance on employee-based tax collections across the states, particularly in economically active regions such as Lagos and the FCT.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Other States

Following the first three best-performing states is Ogun State, with N146.87 billion in IGR, which included N71.67 billion from taxes and N75.19 billion from MDAs.

Delta State generated a total of N114.08 billion in IGR, with N90.91 billion from taxes and N23.17 billion from MDAs.

Edo State reported an IGR of N64.67 billion in 2023, comprising N46.17 billion from taxes and N18.5 billion from MDAs.

Kaduna’s IGR rose to N62.49 billion in 2023, showing an increase of over N4 billion from N58.09 billion in 2022. Of the 2023 total, N49.02 billion came from taxes, while N13.46 billion was from MDAs.

Kwara, on its part, generated N59.64 billion in IGR for 2023, including N23.12 billion from taxes and N36.51 billion from MDAs.

The NBS report also drew attention to the unique structure of Kwara State’s MDA revenue, which included exceptional items such as collections from pilgrimage fees.

Oyo State recorded N52.74 billion in IGR for 2023, with N40.52 billion derived from taxes and N12.12 billion from MDAs.

In 2023, Akwa Ibom collected N43.18 billion in total internally generated revenue (IGR), consisting of N36.07 billion from taxes and N7.11 billion from MDAs.

While the top-performing states witnessed substantial gains, several states continued to lag in revenue generation.

Taraba, Yobe, and Kebbi recorded the lowest IGRs, generating N10.87 billion, N11.74 billion, and N11.74 billion, respectively

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

