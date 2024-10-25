First Bank of Nigeria LTD has clarified that its scheduled transition to a new cloud-based procurement and financial platform will not affect banking operations.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Group Head Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney.

”There is no plan for systems upgrade for customers applications which are fully operational.

”The bank is not experiencing service disruptions and its banking systems, customer transactions and other channels, will not be affected by the planned enhanced supplier platform.

“We wish to address a misleading report circulating in the media regarding a system upgrade at FirstBank.

“The message which was incorrectly interpreted and reported was sent to, and intended for our vendors only and focused on transitioning from our current I-Supplier Platform (our automated platform that connects us to suppliers) to a new Cloud-based Supplier Platform (worldclass platform for managing suppliers), to enable additional capabilities and benefits for our vendors.

“Please be informed that no system upgrade is currently underway, and all our customer applications are fully operational.

“We are not experiencing disruption to our services, and our banking systems, customer transactions, channels, etc, will not be affected by the enhanced supplier platform,” she said.

The bank assured its customers of its commitment to seamless service delivery. (NAN)

