Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Ayodeji Gbeleyi has expressed the Bureau’s commitment to collaborate with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) with a view to delivering Infrastructure to Nigerians.

The Director General made the commitment during a courtesy visit by the Director General (DG) of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Jobson Ewalefoh along with his team to the Bureau recently.

The DG, BPE who welcomed the ICRC delegation, expressed strong desire to fostering a strong partnership with the commission. Mr Gbeleyi stated both institutions have a critical role to play in bridging the infrastructure gap in the country.

He noted that in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration and the planned Accelerated Stabilisation and Advancement Plan (ASAP) initiative to provide 6000 mega watts electricity by December 2024, both agencies must collaborate with their counterparts to provide energy for the nation. “The government has set ambitious targets, and with strategic collaboration between BPE and ICRC, we can unlock significant opportunities to achieve these goals,” he said.

The BPE helmsman expressed delight as he welcomed the one-time staff of the Bureau now The Director General (DG) of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr. Jobson Ewalefoh and looked forward to a brighter future of robust and productive collaboration working with the commission.

On his part the Director General (DG) of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr Ewalefoh who led the team from the commission, expressed delight on the visit to the Bureau.

He stressed the importance of setting aside any jurisdictional conflict that could hinder collaboration between the two agencies. “BPE and ICRC have distinct but complementary mandates. It is essential that we work together to improve Nigeria’s infrastructure. Our doors at ICRC are always open for dialogue, and we believe in the potential of a strong partnership to transform our country’s infrastructure. He further stated that ICRC is a regulatory agency and that is what the commission is focused on.” he added.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The DG ICRC concluded by urging both agencies to unite in their efforts, emphasizing that cooperation, rather than competition, would be in the best interest of Nigeria. “We need to move forward together, and ICRC is committed to making this partnership work. Let’s build a better future for Nigeria by leveraging our combined strengths,” he said.

The DG of ICRC recalled his days at the BPE where he started his career as a youth corps member and later worked in the IT Unit “BPE is like a school; it laid the foundation for my professional growth and development, returning here feels like coming back home,” he remarked.

Amina Tukur Othman

Head: Public Communication

October 24, 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

