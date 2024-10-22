The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is stepping in to address growing concerns surrounding the planned phaseout of Unistar prepaid meters by Ikeja Electric Plc and other electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

This, according to a Tuesday statement by the commission’s Director, Special Duties, Ondaje Ijagwu, follows widespread complaints from consumers regarding the looming deadline.

Ikeja Electric recently announced that Unistar prepaid meters, introduced over a decade ago, would cease functioning after 14 November, due to technological upgrades and the Token Identifier (TID) rollover issue.

The FCCPC said it observed that the impending transition has raised anxieties among consumers, particularly over the financial implications of replacing the outdated meters.

A key concern remains whether the cost of new meters will be borne by consumers.

Further exacerbating these worries is the fear that consumers may be placed on arbitrary estimated billing during the transition period, a move that would contravene existing regulatory guidelines.

It said the DisCos’ lack of clear communication about the phaseout has fuelled distrust and uncertainty among the public.

In response, the FCCPC said it is actively engaging key stakeholders, including the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), and all eleven distribution companies. These discussions aim to ensure transparency in the metering process and protect consumers from unjust costs.

The FCCPC also said it has initiated talks with Ikeja Electric to clarify the phaseout process and is urging the DisCos to absorb the cost of replacing the obsolete meters without passing on additional charges to consumers.

The commission said it is committed to ensuring that regulatory guidelines are followed and that consumers are not subjected to estimated billing during the transition.

In a bid to empower consumers, the FCCPC said it will also intensify its educational efforts to inform the public of their rights regarding metering and electricity billing.

“The FCCPC is committed to preventing any disadvantage to consumers during this meter upgrade. This intervention is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, aimed at ensuring fair treatment for Nigerian consumers and access to essential services like electricity,” it said.

The FCCPC reassured the public that it remains dedicated to advocating for consumers and holding service providers accountable to ensure fairness and transparency throughout the meter upgrade process.

