Nigeria’s annual inflation rate rose in September after recording a two-month consecutive fall.
The headline inflation rate was 32.70 per cent relative to the August headline inflation rate of 32.15 per cent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced Tuesday.
Inflation indicators compare prices of goods and services in 12 months. A decline does not necessarily imply a reduction in prices; instead, it shows the rate of price increase had fallen compared to previous months.
According to the NBS, the September 2024 Headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.55 per cent compared to the August 2024 headline inflation rate.
|
On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 5.98 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in September 2023 (26.72 per cent).
READ ALSO: Business in Nigeria (September Edition): Fuel price spikes raise spectre of resurgence in inflation
“This shows that the Headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in September 2024 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., September 2023),” the NBS said.
More details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999