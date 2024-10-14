The total number of electricity customers in Nigeria stood at 12.99 million in the second quarter of 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

The bureau revealed this in its Nigeria electricity report detailing energy bills, revenue generated, and customers by DisCos (Q2 2024), published on Monday.

“Total customer numbers in Q2 2024 stood at 12.99 million from 12.33 million in Q1 2024, showing an increase of 5.35 per cent,” the NBS said.

On a year-on-year basis, the statistics office said customer numbers in Q2 2024 rose by 13.24 per cent from 11.47 million reported in Q2 2023.

Similarly, it said metered customers stood at 5.92 million in Q2 2024, indicating a growth of 0.25 per cent from 5.91 million recorded in the preceding quarter.

“On a year-on-year basis, this grew by 8.18 per cent from the figure reported in Q2 2023 which was 5.47 million.”

In addition, the NBS said estimated customers during the quarter were 7.07 million, higher by 10.04 per cent from 6.43 million in Q1 2024.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

On a year-on-year basis, estimated customers increased by 17.86 per cent in Q2 2024 from 6.00 million in Q2 2023.

Revenue

The bureau explained that the revenue collected by the distribution companies (DisCos) during the period was N391.72 billion from N291.62 billion in Q1 2024.

On a year-on-year basis, it said revenue generated in the reference period rose by 48.90 per cent from N263.08 billion recorded in Q2 2023.

READ ALSO: Senate urges Ministry of Power to restore electricity in Ondo communities ravaged by flood

“Electricity supply was 5,612.52 (Gwh) in Q2 2024 from 5,769.52 (Gwh) in the previous quarter.

“However, on a year-on-year basis, electricity supply decreased by 5.03 per cent compared to 5,909.83 (Gwh) reported in Q2 2023,” the report said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

