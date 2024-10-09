To enhance the ease of doing business and improve taxpayer satisfaction, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has launched a USSD code, *829#, allowing Nigerians to access tax services directly from their mobile phones.

The initiative was unveiled on Wednesday at the Revenue House in Abuja by FIRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, during a ceremony marking Customer Service Week, themed Above and Beyond.

This was disclosed in a statement by Dare Adekanmbi, special adviser on media to the FIRS chairman.

According to the statement, Nigeria is now the sixth African nation to adopt a USSD platform for tax payment simplification, placing the country at the forefront of digital tax administration on the continent.

It said the new service is designed to enable taxpayers to retrieve their Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), verify their Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC), access information on tax types and rates, locate the nearest FIRS office, and seek answers to general tax-related queries, all without requiring internet access.

The statement noted that during the launch, Mr Adedeji underscored the need to make tax administration effortless and accessible for all citizens, regardless of their location.

“This USSD code is a significant step in ensuring that every taxpayer—whether in bustling cities or remote areas—can engage with FIRS effortlessly,” he was quoted as saying.

The FIRS chairman highlighted the practical benefits of the *829# code, describing it as a tool to empower taxpayers by providing instant access to essential tax services.

“This technological leap reflects our dedication to creating a tax system that is efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of taxpayers,” he added.

In addition to the USSD code, FIRS also introduced the Customer Centricity Guide, a booklet aimed at reinforcing the agency’s commitment to treating taxpayers as partners in nation-building.

The guide outlines policies and procedures designed to ensure respectful, professional, and efficient service, placing taxpayers at the heart of the agency’s operations.

The Director of the FIRS Taxpayers’ Service Department, Loveth Onanuga, echoed this sentiment, noting that the agency is striving to go beyond merely meeting taxpayers’ expectations by offering exceptional service.

The National Coordinator of Servicom, Nnenna Akajemeli, praised FIRS for its efforts, calling the new initiatives “evident steps towards taxpayer satisfaction.”

“There are many things to congratulate the FIRS on. One is the launch of the USSD code *829# and the customer centricity guide. These initiatives which are simplifying tax and ensuring that citizens and taxpayers are delighted at the quality of service you render,” she said.

