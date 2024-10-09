The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has debunked allegations of bribery and extortion leveled against its officials by a passenger at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Monday .

In a viral video making the rounds on social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), a woman claimed that FAAN’s officials at the airport were extorting them and that she was beaten by the official.

“…Look at what they are doing to us at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Nigeria, extorting money from us. Look at the faces of the man beating me. Say no to extortion. Say no to extortion. We are not paying one naira,” she said.

In its reaction to the development, FAAN’s Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, in a statement issued Tuesday and posted on X, claimed that there was no form of molestation by its staff, neither was there any request for a bribe during the incident.

FAAN claimed that contrary to initial reports, the individual (woman heard in the video) was not a passenger but a cargo agent conducting illegal operations at the airport and that she refused to pay the stipulated charges for the cargo and behaved in an unacceptable manner, damaging equipment and straining resources.

“We would also like to clarify that there was no form of molestation by FAAN staff, nor was there any request for a bribe from our staff during the incident. This was simply an act of blackmail. Our staff was simply ensuring that the correct levy was paid,” the statement said.

The Authority urged all cargo agents and members of the public to note that cargo operations should be restricted to designated cargo areas, utilising proper vehicles, personnel, and pay the levies.

“Our cargo policies are designed to ensure adherence to international best practices, prevent damage to airport facilities, and prioritise customer service and safety,” the statement noted.

The agency said it imposed a fine of ₦5,000 on non-compliant cargoes for the following reasons including failure to utilise designated cargo terminals and damage to carousels resulting from improper cargo handling.

“FAAN remains committed to providing clear guidance on our policies and procedures. We advise the public to adhere to the rules guiding airport operations to avoid similar incidents in the future. By working together, we can ensure a safe and efficient airport experience for all,” the statement noted.

