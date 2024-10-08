Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, announced on Monday that the federal government has begun the process of activating the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) to establish direct air connectivity between Nigeria and Brazil.

This was made known in a statement issued by Tunde Moshood, special adviser on media and communications to Mr Keyamo in Abuja.

“In line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, has commenced high-level discussions with the Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Garcete, to activate the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) and initiate direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil,” the statement noted.

It said that the strategic meeting follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two nations in 2018, to boost air connectivity and economic cooperation.

During the discussions on Monday, the statement said both envoys emphasised the need for new BASA arrangements to reflect current realities in the aviation world.

BASA is an agreement that provides for civil aviation certifications to be shared between two countries. In addition to airworthiness certification, BASA provides for bilateral cooperation in a variety of aviation areas, including maintenance, flight operations, and environmental certification.

On Monday, the Nigerian government explained that the meeting with the Brazilian Ambassador stems from the mutual interests shared by Mr Tinubu and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during a meeting in Addis Ababa in February.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

At the meeting, the statement said, both leaders agreed to reinitiate the BASA arrangements, recognising the cultural and economic ties between Nigeria and Brazil.

Comments

In his remarks, Mr Keyamo expressed appreciation for the ambassador’s visit, and echoed the optimism about the potential economic impact of the BASA.

“There are numerous similarities between Nigeria and Brazil, and the activation of these flights will not only enhance trade but also strengthen cultural and social exchanges,” the minister said.

On his part, Mr Garcete highlighted the potential for immediate commencement of flight services, noting that both nations could facilitate 4 to 5 flights per week.

“The introduction of direct flights will spark significant economic growth between our countries,” he said, stressing the need to finalise the Open Skies Agreement to fully enable the proposed flights.

“To ensure the smooth finalisation of this initiative, both countries have agreed to set up committees to draft and finalise new BASA arrangements. The Ambassador also extended an invitation to the Honourable Minister to visit Brazil for the formal signing of the agreement, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria-Brazil relations,” the statement said.

The statement said two Nigerian airlines, Air Peace and Caverton, have been designated to operate on this route, further underscoring the strategic partnership between the two nations.

“With the operationalization of this agreement, the Nigerian aviation industry is set for enhanced growth and expanded international reach,” the statement noted, adding that the government is committed to advancing bilateral aviation agreements that promote economic development and connectivity.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

