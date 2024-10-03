The Naira on Wednesday depreciated at the official market, trading at N1,669.15 to the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that the Naira lost N127.21.

This represents an 8.24 per cent loss when compared to the previous trading date on Monday, Sept. 30 when it exchanged at N1,541.94 to a dollar.

Also, the total daily turnover reduced to $176.45 million on Wednesday down from $181.86 million recorded on Monday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,699 and N1,550 against the dollar.

