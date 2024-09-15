Dangote refinery has described as “misleading and mischievous,” the statement by state oil firm NNPC Ltd that it is buying petrol from the refinery at N898 per litre.

The spokesperson for Dangote, Anthony Chiejina, said the NNPC’s statement is “aimed at undermining the milestone achievement recorded today, September 15, 2024, towards addressing energy insufficiency and insecurity, which has bedeviled the economy in the past 50 years.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the NNPC, earlier on Sunday, said it bought petrol from Dangote refinery at N898.

NNPC, as the sole buyer, commenced the loading of petrol from the refinery on Sunday.

In his response, Mr Chiejina said a committee set up by President Bola Tinubu is yet to resolve the price of petrol from the refinery.

Details later…

Read the full statement by Mr Chiejina below.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

*DANGOTE REFINERY VS NNPCL*

*STATEMENT BY DANGOTE REFINERY*

Our attention has been drawn to a statement attributed to NNPCL spokesperson, Mr. Olufemi Soneye, that we sold our PMS at N898 per litre to the NNPCL.

This statement is both misleading and mischievous, deliberately aimed at undermining the milestone achievement recorded today, September 15, 2024, towards addressing energy insufficiency and insecurity, which has bedeviled the economy in the past 50 years.

We urge Nigerians to disregard this malicious statement and await a formal announcement on the pricing, by the Technical Sub-Committee on Naira-based crude sales to local refineries, appointed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, which will commence on October 1, 2024, bearing in mind that our current stock of crude was procured in dollars.

It should also be noted that we sold the products to NNPCL in dollars with a lot of savings against what they are currently importing. With this action, there will be petrol in every local government area of the country regardless of their remote nature.

We assure Nigerians of availability of quality petroleum product and putting an end to the endemic fuel scarcity in the country.

*Anthony Chiejina*

Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer

15th September, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

