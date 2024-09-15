The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Sunday said it bought petrol from Dangote refinery at N898 per litre.
Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of the company, disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES in an interview on Sunday evening.
“What you need to understand is that it’s market forces that determine the price. For instance, now Brent is $70. Let’s say tomorrow now, Brent goes to $80, you should note that the price will also increase because those are the market forces.
“But today, for this initial 16.8 million litre that was given to us, it was at the rate of N898,” Mr Soneye told PREMIUM TIMES.
This newspaper earlier reported that loading of petrol from the refinery would commence Sunday.
More details later…
