The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Saturday said it has begun mobilising trucks to the Dangote refinery’s fuel loading gantry in preparation for the scheduled petrol loading on Sunday.

The NNPC Ltd in a post on its X handle on Saturday said it had deployed over 100 trucks as of Saturday afternoon.

“In preparation for the Dangote Refinery’s scheduled petrol loading on Sunday, 15 September 2024, NNPC Ltd has been mobilising trucks to the refinery’s fuel loading gantry in Ibeju-Lekki. As of Saturday afternoon, NNPC Ltd had deployed over 100 trucks, with hundreds more en route,” the state-owned oil company said.

Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of the company also confirmed the development in a post on his X handle Saturday evening.

Mr Soneye said by the end of Saturday, at least 300 trucks will be stationed at the refinery’s fuel loading gantry.

“NNPC Ltd trucks are arriving at the Dangote Refinery in preparation for the scheduled petrol loading on Sunday, 15 September 2024. By the end of today, at least 300 trucks will be stationed at the refinery’s fuel loading gantry,” Mr Soneye said.

Last Monday, Devakumar Edwin, vice president at Dangote Industries Limited, said the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery has begun the processing of petrol.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Edwin explained that the NNPC Ltd, Nigeria’s sole importer, would buy its product exclusively.

Speaking to reporters last Tuesday, the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said the petrol refined from the refinery would hit filling stations across the country within 48 hours, depending on the NNPC Ltd.

On Friday, the Nigerian government announced that loading of petrol from Dangote Refinery will begin on Sunday.

The government said petrol from the Dangote refinery will only be sold to NNPC Ltd which will then sell to various marketers in the short term.

The refinery is expected to significantly boost Nigeria’s fuel supply stability.

Experts have said that the commencement of operations at Dangote Refinery will not lead to a significant drop in petrol prices in Nigeria.

The experts, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES in an interview on Thursday, said the refinery’s operations will lead to a more stable and predictable supply of petroleum products, reducing the volatility in prices caused by importation and supply chain disruptions.

However, they cautioned Nigerians against expecting a sudden and drastic drop in pump prices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

