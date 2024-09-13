The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a new directive requiring all Payment Service Providers (PSPs) to integrate their transactions through a Payment Terminal Service Aggregator (PTSA), in an effort to streamline and track electronic transactions in the country.
The directive follows the bank’s prior issuance of a PTSA licence to Unified Payment Services Limited (UPSL) in April, with the intent to mitigate concerns around the channelling of all Point of Sale (PoS) transactions through a single aggregator.
In the circular dated 11 September, signed by Oladimeji Taiwo, director of the payments system management department, the CBN outlined that acquirers must now route all PoS transactions from merchant and agent locations through a CBN-licensed PTSA.
This directive extends to both physical and electronic PoS terminals. PoS transactions are to be handled only via processors certified by the CBN and nominated by acquirers.
|
The CBN also mandated that licensed processors integrate with both PTSAs, allowing acquirers the flexibility to choose which processor or processors to use.
It also directed Payment Terminal Service Providers (PTSPs) to ensure that all PoS devices are configured to automatically route transactions through the designated aggregator, by the acquirers’ specifications.
To ensure compliance, PTSPs are required to submit monthly returns to the CBN, detailing the number of merchants and agents they manage, as well as their PoS terminal deployment and the volume of corresponding transactions. The report is expected to reach the CBN no later than seven days after the end of each month.
The circular also warned that non-compliance within 30 days of issuance would result in appropriate sanctions.
PSPs are, therefore, required to regularise their operations and confirm compliance with the CBN in writing within this timeframe.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999