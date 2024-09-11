United Bank for Africa (UBA) has named Chukwuma Nweke, who previously held roles of chief operating officer and executive director, retail & payments, as a deputy managing director.

He will start his new position on 1 October, the financial institution disclosed in a statement on Wednesday.

He is the deputy managing director “in charge of IT and operations,” Ramon Olanrewaju, UBA’s group head, media and external relations, told PREMIUM TIMES on the telephone.

Muyiwa Akinyemi, who has been the bank’s deputy managing director since August 2022, is now “the deputy managing director in charge of southern operations,” the spokesperson further said.

A graduate of Accountancy, from University of Nsukka, Enugu State, Mr Nweke also holds a Master’s of Business Administration at the university.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria as well as an honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

His over 30 years of experience in the banking industry encompasses audit, retail banking, banking operations, strategy, technology and finance.

“The appointment of Chukwuma Nweke underlines once again, UBA’s commitment to upholding the highest governance and operational leadership,” said Chairperson Tony Elumelu.

“His deep industry expertise and proven track record make him an invaluable asset to our board, and we are confident that his contributions will further strengthen the group’s growth and success.”

In the same statement, the pan-African bank, which has footprints in 20 markets on the continent, announced exit of Kayode Fasola, a non-executive director, who has retired from the directors’ board.

Mr Fasola joined the lender in August 2018 and once served as the chair of its Finance & General Purpose Committee as well as a member of the Board Audit & Governance, Credit and Statutory Audit committees.

His areas of expertise includes performance management, risk management, banking operations, asset management, business strategy, banking operations, credit/financial analysis, insurance among others.

