FBN Holdings Plc on Tuesday explained the rationale behind the sale of it merchant banking business to EverQuest Acquisition LLP.
The Holding company also listed its other entities and businesses not included in the sale.
Adewale Arogundade, acting company secretary of the Holdings, made the clarification in a notification sent to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd.(NGX) in Lagos.
A divestment involves a company selling off a full or partial stake of its assets through sale, exchange, closure, or bankruptcy, often to improve the company’s value and obtain higher efficiency.
Many companies use divestment to sell off peripheral assets, enabling their management teams to regain sharper focus on the core business.
|
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FBN Holdings had, on Friday, informed the NGX of the sale of a 100 per cent equity stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary, FBNQuest Merchant Bank Ltd., to EverQuest Acquisition LLP.
It said the sale and purchase agreement, which aligns with its strategy to optimise its portfolio within the group, was subject to approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities.
Mr Arogundade said that the divestment pertains solely to FBNQuest Merchant Bank and has no impact on the continued operations or strategic positioning of other subsidiaries within the group.
READ ALSO: FBN Holdings sells merchant banking subsidiary FBN Quest
“We wish to clarify that all other entities and businesses listed below are not included in the divestment and they remain subsidiaries of FBN Holding and are well integrated into the group’s strategic focus.
“These entities are: FBNQuest Capital Ltd., FBNQuest Asset Management Ltd., FBNQuest Trustees Ltd., FBNQuest Funds Ltd., and FBNQuest Securities Ltd.,” he said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999