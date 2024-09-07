The Central Bank of Nigeria on Friday disclosed that it sold $20,000 to each Bureau De Change operator at a rate of N1,580 per US dollar.
The bank disclosed this in a circular addressed to all Bureau De Change operators in Nigeria and the general public.
In the circular, signed by the Acting Director of the Trade and Exchange Department, W. A. Kanya, the CBN also instructed each BDC to sell the dollars to eligible customers at a rate not exceeding one per cent above the purchase price.
“This is to inform the Bureau De Change (BDC) Operators and the general public that we are providing more liquidity into the market.
|
“To this end, the CBN has approved the sale of US$20,000.00 to each eligible BDC at the rate of N1,580/$. This is to meet the demand for invisible transactions.
READ ALSO: CBN and the road to one trillion dollars, By Abdulrahman Abdulraheem
“All BDCs are allowed to sell to eligible end-users at a margin NOT MORE THAN one per cent (1%) above the purchase rate from CBN,” the statement read.
It directed all eligible BDCs interested in this transaction to make the Naira payment to the CBN Deposit Account Numbers with them and submit payment confirmation and all necessary documentation for disbursement at the appropriate CBN Branches — (ABUJA, AWKA, KANO and LAGOS) for collection of the $20,000.00.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999