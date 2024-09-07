Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, says only Nigerians with duly registered National Identification Numbers (NIN) will be allowed to purchase the federal government’s subsidised rice being sold in the country.

The minister, who flagged off the commencement of sale of the rice, made this known in a statement issued and posted on his official X page on Friday. He said the federal government initiated the NIN policy to ensure transparency and prevent racketeering in the distribution of the subsidised rice.

“Only those with duly registered National Identification Numbers (NIN) will be allowed to purchase the rice, which is part of a broader effort to address the prevailing food crises in the country,” the statement said.

He explained that the rice will be sold at a flat rate of ₦40,000 per 50kg bag, noting that the move is a crucial intervention aimed at mitigating the effects of high food prices.

In recent months, the prices of major staple foods including rice, beans, bread and poultry products among others have skyrocketed significantly in the country, following economic policies such as the controversial removal of petrol subsidy and the floating of the naira policies introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The price increase forced many Nigerians to stage a nationwide protest tagged #EndbadgovernanceinNigeria to express their frustration.

On Friday, Mr Kyari said the subsidised rice initiative is one of the many measures taken by the administration to cushion the impact of rising food costs, which have been exacerbated by factors such as COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, and climate change.

The minister argued that while these challenges are global, the federal government remains committed to ensuring food security for all Nigerians.

“To maintain fairness and prevent abuse of the system, the sale will be strictly on a “one person, one bag” basis. Verification of beneficiaries will be carried out using the NIN and other relevant identification methods to prevent multiple purchases by fraudulent individuals,” Mr Kyari said.

He urged all citizens to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the success of the initiative and to uphold the fundamental right to food for all Nigerians.

The minister added that with the injection of 30,000 metric tonnes of rice into the market, the government expects not only to reduce the price of rice but also to stabilise the prices of other food commodities.

“I call on Nigerians to remain patient and steadfast as the administration’s efforts to enhance food security will soon begin to yield positive results,” the minister said.

